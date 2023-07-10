(KRON) — The victims in a deadly plane crash in San Rafael on Saturday have been identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, the San Rafael Police Department received a call regarding a bright flash of light in the sky and a power outage near San Rafael Airport.

Additional reports came in that a plane had struck power lines near the airport. An initial investigation revealed that one person was deceased while another was in critical condition.

The investigation also determined that the plane’s tailfin had struck power lines prior to touching down on the ground. Power lines were wrapped around the plane and across the crash site, which was a wetlands area, making it difficult to access the plane.

Once PG&E had deactivated the lines, San Rafael Fire Department responders extricated the pilot, who was later identified as Kirk Harford of San Rafael. He was transported to John Muir Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

The passenger of the plane, identified as 59-year-old Marc Pankin of Novato, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were only two people on board the plane, according to flight manifests. It had taken off from Minden, Nevada on the flight to San Rafael.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the crash.