(KRON) — The victims in a gruesome crash in Richmond Friday morning that left two people dead and a car split into three pieces have been identified. Rosa Herrera, 18 of Richmond, and Elijah Thomasson, 21, of Berkeley, both died in the crash, according to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

The Richmond Police Department received calls reporting the crash in the area of Calrson Boulevard and Florida Avenue at around 7:16 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Jan. 12. The crash involved just one vehicle and speed appeared to have been a factor, according to Richmond PD.

Video from the scene suggested that the vehicle may have struck a tree before splitting into three pieces. One portion of the car was wedged up against a tree.

Photo: KRON 4

A person who was on-scene at the crash site on Friday told KRON4 it was not uncommon for vehicles to speed on Carlson. Herrera’s family has established a GoFundMe to help the family cover funeral costs and other expenses.