(KRON) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night after leaving dinner in downtown Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Police Department said.

According to police, the robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Botelho Drive and Locust Street, which is in the area of Broadway Plaza.

Two men approached the victims. One pointed a handgun at them and demanded they give up their belongings. Nobody was injured.

The suspects were described as Black men in their late teens or early 20s. They wore sweatshirts with hoods and masks.

Two other associates were standing near a white sedan nearby. Police said that after the robbery the suspects got into the car, which was driven towards Broadway Plaza.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call WCPD at (925) 943-5844 or its anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.