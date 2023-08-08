(KRON) — People were robbed and several cars were broken into in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed.

OPD said the crime spree happened on the 4400 block of Telegraph Ave. just after 11:30 a.m. A police investigation suggests that multiple armed suspects approached the business and demanded the belongings of some patrons.

The victims handed over their items out of fear for their safety. The suspects also broke into several cars before fleeing with stolen goods, per OPD.

A cannabis dispensary called Root’d in the 510 is located at 4444 Telegraph Ave.

OPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3426.