SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews responded to a 1-alarm fire at an apartment building Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. Multiple victims were “trapped” inside as a rescue was in progress.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is contained, and no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, and SFFD says that person is “okay.”

The apartment building is located at 280 Brighton Ave., blocks away from City College of San Francisco. Earlier when victims were trapped inside, officials told the public to avoid the area.

The fire will now be under investgation.

The apartment complex is located in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood. The neighborhood is near the southwest border of SF and Daly City.