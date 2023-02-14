SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people have been displaced after a fire torched a house near Duboce Park in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed on Twitter.

The house that burned is located at 56 Carmelita Street. SFFD first reported the one-alarm fire at 4:26 p.m.

The listed address is less than a block away from Duboce Park, which is in the city’s Lower Haight neighborhood. The fire has been contained and nobody was injured, SFFD confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Watch a video of firefighters putting out the blaze using the video player above.