Video shows violent attack in San Francisco’s Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A violent attack caught on video reportedly occurred in San Francisco’s Chinatown Saturday night.

The video appears to show some type of scuffle before things turn violent.

Several reports say the incident involved a robbery, but that has not been confirmed.

Three victims are seen being knocked to the ground.

One man is knocked to the ground, appears to hit his head on the concrete and doesn’t move again in the video.

The two suspects can be seen getting into a black SUV and taking off.

The status of the victims is unknown at this time.

The identification of the suspects has not been made available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SFPD.