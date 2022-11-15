SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Image from the San Francisco Police Department.

The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at 316 11th Street. SFPD’s investigators believe the altercation began after a robbery occurred inside the club.

SFPD posted video to Twitter showing the altercation. The video shows one male suspect swinging a handgun at another person before a gunshot is heard and a victim limps away. Then, several more gunshots are heard. There were several people involved in the altercation.

SFPD said the shooter left the area with two other suspects — one man and one woman. Police are now searching for the three suspects.

The shooter was described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 with a medium build and black hair. In the incident, he was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, brown belt, and black pants.

SFPD said the female suspect is Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-3 with a small build and long, blonde hair. In the video, she was seen wearing a long-sleeve green dress and light-colored heels and was carrying a white purse.

The third suspect is a Hispanic man who stands about 5-foot-6 with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

All three suspects are believed to be in their 20s or 30s, according to SFPD. Police released sketches (below) of two of the suspects.

Sketches from the San Francisco Police Department.

Anyone who has information about the fight is encouraged to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.