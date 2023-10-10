(KRON) — Five masked suspects are shown on surveillance video shoving past a Gucci store security guard at Valley Fair Mall on Oct. 5 before running off with approximately $50,000 worth of purses and merchandise, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Reserve officers with San Jose PD working at the mall responded to the call of an organized retail theft in progress. One of the suspects attacked an officer as they were being detained, SJPD said.

Watch the surveillance video in the player above.

With the assistance of mall security, the reserve officer took the suspect into custody. The remaining four suspects fled the area before additional police officers arrived, police said. Detectives with San Jose police’s Robbery Unit are investigating the video footage and other evidence to identify the other suspects.

Police identified the suspect in custody as Shawn Pruitt of Henderson, Nev., who had an active warrant out for his arrest. Pruitt was booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail for robbery, organized retail theft, possession of burglary tools, assault on an officer and his warrant.

Anyone with information on the remaining suspects is asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 of the San Jose Police Robbery Unit by calling (408)-277-4166 or emailing 4395@sanjoseca.gov.