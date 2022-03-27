DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An 85-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked right in front of his home in Daly City.

Home surveillance video captured the incident.

KRON4 spoke with the victim and his family.

85-year-old Salomon Hernandez was working on his front lawn when he was attacked by a stranger.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why,” Hernandez said. “He come around and he kicked me and he ran to go.”

Surveillance video captured it all around 5:30 p.m. Friday at his house on Higate Drive in Daly City.

“He could have broken his hip, ribs or worse, his head,” said Hernandez’s daughter Diana Cruz.

Cruz called 911.

“Everybody saw the video how the person just came and hit him really hard and then ran away,” Cruz said. “Why we don’t know if it’s a hate crime? Is it a hate crime against elderly?”

Daly City Police Department are investigating.

A spokesperson with the department says officers have gone door to door throughout the neighborhood trying to find additional video of the suspect.

Hernandez suffered injuries from his arms, back, and knee.

He says a similar incident happened to him back in 2020 when he was attacked outside his home.

“I don’t know why. That’s what I want to know. Who is this guy? Why did he want to put me in bed for the rest of my life,” Hernandez said.

The family is asking if anyone recognizes the person in the video to contact police.