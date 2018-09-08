VIDEO: Alameda ocean cleanup Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALAMEDA (KRON) - The most ambitious ocean clean up of its kind will launch.

What's known as System 001, a giant assembly consisting of a floater, skirt, and stabilizers, will make its way to the great pacific garbage patch, the largest accumulation of floating trash in the world, in an effort to clean up 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.

The system launches from Alameda on Saturday.

You can see the route it will take through the bay, slowly making its way under the Bay Bridge, passing by Alcatraz and finally hitting the open waters of the Pacific on Saturday afternoon.

KRON4's Dan Kerman is in Alameda on Friday night with the latest on the final preparations.

Watch the above video to see Dan's full report.

