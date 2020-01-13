VIDEO: Another weekend, another sideshow in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Another weekend and another sideshow in the books in the East Bay.

Videos posted to social media Sunday afternoon show the sideshow reportedly happening in the area of W. Grand Avenue and I-80 near the on-ramp in Oakland.

“There have been cars doing donuts in the middle of the intersection for the past 20 minutes,” tweeted Audrey, who caught the sideshow on camera.

She added that police were “trying to make arrests” but that the “20 cars involved” outnumbered the police.

No other details were immediately available.

KRON4 has reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more information and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: