PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, a group of would-be robbers in the East Bay ran into a consignment store sledgehammers in hand. They beelined to jewelry display cases in the back of the store but were met with a clerk holding up a gun.

They quickly ditched their criminal mission and dashed out the door. The incident occurred at the Estates Consignment Store in Pleasant Hill.

Surveillance video from the scene shows what looks to be a coordinated attempt to rob the store, as two masked men stood at the door threatening security while the rest rushed in before they were stopped in their tracks.

The five young masked men scrambled out of the store on Monday when a staff member drew his gun.

Albert Marcu has been with Estates Consignment Store since 2007. He said he is saddened by what he sees as a rise in violent crime in recent years and explains he’s had enough.

“I had to take a stand. Too many things happened around us, and nothing is being done,” Marcu said. “I feel very, very bad for this country, which is one of the best countries in the world.”

Staff believe that a woman seen on surveillance video may have been in on it. They explain she walked in before the attempted heist, then looked up at the cameras while on the phone the entire time. The store’s front door is always locked until visitors are let in.

She appeared to hold it open as the group rushed in.

Marcu said he escaped to the US from communist Romania and is disappointed with the current climate. The store never needed security or a guard dog, but that’s all changed as small businesses in the Bay Area have been repeatedly targeted by thieves.

“We beg the politicians to help us small businesses and help communities all over California. It’s getting out of hand,” Marcu said. “I’d say about 99% of my customers complain about crime.”

He said he is thankful to Pleasant Hill police, who responded within 30 seconds, and he hopes that accountability will restore law and order.

The group fled the store in a getaway vehicle. If anyone knows anything about this case they’re asked to call Pleasant Hill PD.