VIDEO: Armed suspect robs Benicia gas station, pepper sprays clerk

BENICIA (KRON) — Police in Benicia are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who sprayed a gas station clerk with pepper spray Sunday night.

Video shows the man using pepper spray on the clerk after he steals money from the register.

The video shows a robber holding a pistol in one hand then pepper spraying the clerk with the other.

Police say the robber was unprovoked but he used the pepper spray anyway

“The victim, who is innocent and was complying with his demands,” said Irma Widjojo with the Benicia Police Department.

It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. at the Fast and Easy Mart Gas Station in Benicia.

Police say the man in the video pretended to be a customer.

The suspect pretended he was going to buy things and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes.

“When the clerk went to get the cigarettes, he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register,” Widjojo said. “The clerk complied and as soon as he had the money, he pepper sprayed a good dose of pepper spray.”

In these types of situations, police encourage everyone to stay safe.

“We always tell people to be safe and not be confrontational in a dangerous situation, especially since the man was armed and the clerk was doing what he was supposed to do and he was still sprayed,” she said.

Investigators say video shows the robber leaving the scene driving away in a white Jeep Cherokee

“We are really hoping by putting this video out there that someone would be able to give us some information about this suspect that would lead to the arrest of this man,” Widjojo said.

