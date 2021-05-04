VIDEO: A’s pitcher Sergio Romo gives away signed baseball to special needs fan

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Now that fans are allowed to watch the Oakland A’s play ball again, it comes with a chance to have an extra memorable moment at the games.

One fan who came out for the Oakland A’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays left with a signed baseball!

In the heartwarming video shared with KRON4 sports reporter Kylen Mills by A’s fan Keith Davis, pitcher Sergio Romo is seen handing a fan with special needs the baseball.

At last week’s game against the Rays, A’s pitcher Sergio Romo got several players to sign a ball, & gave it to a fan with special needs sitting along the third base line, also posing for a photo with him ❤️❤️ Twitter help me find this fan! @kron4news #RiseAndGrind #mlb pic.twitter.com/e8nuOqUmgI — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 3, 2021

Davis says Romo got several players to sign it and also posed for a photo with the fan, who was sitting along the third baseline — even though he was wearing a shirt for the other team! (The A’s won 3-2).

Apparently, this kindness is not out of character for the pitcher:

My son with Special Needs had the opportunity to meet @SergioRomo54 when he was a SF Giant. Sergio was very comfortable engaging with my son. My son was so excited with the attention he received I had happy tears. My son felt a connection with him. #foreverfan — tdogg (@tmolini247) May 3, 2021

Romo joined the A’s in February this year and has previously played for the San Francisco Giants.