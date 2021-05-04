VIDEO: A’s pitcher Sergio Romo gives away signed baseball to special needs fan

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Now that fans are allowed to watch the Oakland A’s play ball again, it comes with a chance to have an extra memorable moment at the games.

One fan who came out for the Oakland A’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays left with a signed baseball!

In the heartwarming video shared with KRON4 sports reporter Kylen Mills by A’s fan Keith Davis, pitcher Sergio Romo is seen handing a fan with special needs the baseball.

Davis says Romo got several players to sign it and also posed for a photo with the fan, who was sitting along the third baseline — even though he was wearing a shirt for the other team! (The A’s won 3-2).

Apparently, this kindness is not out of character for the pitcher:

Romo joined the A’s in February this year and has previously played for the San Francisco Giants.

