VIDEO: As sideshows sweep San Francisco, police say no arrests made due to size of crowds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It was a rude awakening for several San Francisco neighborhoods over the weekend as sideshows swept across the city.

One of them seen in the video above happened early Sunday morning at 30th and Geary in the Richmond District.

San Francisco police say the cars meet up in the Candlestick Park area, and then head out to different locations.

Neighbors who woke up to the scene on Sunday say it happened for over 10 minutes, with police just a block away, not stopping the shows.

“I woke up and was shocked with what was happening, saw so many people here and cheering and saw the car drifting,” one witness said.

A neighbor told KRON4 it started around 3:30 a.m.

“I called 911 and they told me there are so many police by it, but they cannot control it because of the number of people which was also shocking to me,” the neighbor said.

San Francisco police confirm they responded to the sideshow early Sunday, as well as several others at Market and Clayton Streets, 23rd and Dolores Street, and Loomis Street and Barneveld Avenue.

Police said there were no injuries or crashes, and that each sideshow had approximately 50 to 100 vehicles, including bystanders and spectators.

Neighbors say they’re concerned learning that police did not make any arrests or give any citations in these incidents.

“I would like to know why the police did not arrest these guys… (I) saw many police, cops here but they didn’t do anything. They were just staying there and people were cheering. This was just like a prepared event for me… seems like that which is very surprising.

