LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Security cameras captured an attempted catalytic converter theft last week at a Livermore residence, according to police.

Video released Wednesday shows the attempted thief who appeared to try to steal the catalytic converter from a blue Toyota Prius.

The resident had previously been a victim of catalytic converter theft and installed security cameras and other anti-theft devices, police said.

This time, the attempted thief suddenly fled and ran away instead.

Police did not identify the attempted thief.