Video: Attempted robber uses slingshot to break glass at San Francisco restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video captured a person using a slingshot to break the glass at a San Francisco restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The vandal was riding a scooter before stopping in front of Gai Chicken Rice, located on 16th Street in San Francisco.

The person used the slingshot to fire an object at the window, which shattered, and then used his foot to kick the window.

But the window did not completely break, refraining the person from entering the restaurant.

Video shows the person then open their backpack and take a drink out of what appears to be some type of liquid, and then grabbing the slingshot again.

The person looked around and rode off in their scooter before being able to fire another object at the window.

The restaurant is now asking for any information from the public after the apparent attempted break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (415) 558-5400.