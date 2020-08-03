VIDEO: Black Lives Matter chalk defaced in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A heated confrontation caught on camera in Concord.

The video shared to social media catches a man defacing Black Lives Matter written in sidewalk chalk. He’s washes away any mention of the word “Black”.

“I was in shock because since I’ve been here since 1993. I’ve never dealt with racism within my neighborhood,” Manette Sharick said.

Sharick says she’s upset because this is the fourth time this man had done this.

As a biracial woman she’s been sharing the messages in front of her home to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“At this time and day it’s about Black lives that are being mistreated unfairly and that is what the Black lives movement is about,” she said.

Since sharing the video on Facebook, Sharick inspired others like Georgia Burris-Jaye to come down from Sacramento.

“I don’t care how far I have to go. I don’t care what city I have to go to,” Burris-Jaye said. “If I have gas and I can get in my car, I’m going to go support whoever needs our support because this has got to stop.”

Concord resident Ilana Israel Samuels also took chalk to pavement to help spread more of the colorful messaging.

“Right now the most important thing is Black Lives Matter,” Samuels said.

Some threats directed at Sharick and her family forced Concord police to respond to the neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The single mother says just wants to spread peace and love — in hopes of a better future for her 2-year-old daughter Zuhri.

“We will continue to stand up in a peaceful manner and fight for what’s right and fight for ourselves,” Sharick said. “We will not be silent.”

