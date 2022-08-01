SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video shows a man blatantly stealing from a San Francisco Walgreens in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The incident occurred at 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the shopper who took the video.

The video was taken by Darren Mark Stallcup, founder of the World Peace Movement in San Francisco. Stallcup stated that he was getting groceries at the Walgreens at 500 Geary Street when he took it.

The video, which he posted to Twitter, shows a man taking food items from the shelf and putting them in his pants while a Walgreens employee implores him to stop his behavior.

“Was getting some groceries at my local Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store,” read the tweet from Stallcup. “Asian American frontline worker (Mary) is NOT afraid. This is not her first rodeo!”

Police were called, according to Stallcup, but the San Francisco Police Department has not yet sent KRON4 the incident report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.