VIDEO: Body cam footage released of San Rafael police shooting

Police in San Rafael have released new video of a police shooting that happened last August.

It happened in the Canal section of San Rafael.

Police were called when Faramarz Aghazadeh was walking through the area yelling, while carrying a knife and scissors.

When police arrived, he charged at them.

Police tried using bean bag rounds to stop but when that did not work, they were forced to open fire.

Aghazadeh survived and was arrested.

He has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

