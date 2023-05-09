(KRON) — A daughter reported her mother being held hostage by her ex-husband to the Brentwood Police Department. She told responding officers the suspect was chasing her mom around with a gun and was threatening to shoot her. That’s when police heard the first of many gunshots.

Body cam footage released by the Brentwood Police Department Tuesday of an officer shooting a suspect in March shows the moments leading up to the shooting that left the victim and the suspect injured. The suspect was holding a woman hostage at an apartment building before shooting at responding officers.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. on March 12 during which a woman told them a man was holding her mom at gunpoint against her will at the Brentwood Parks Apartment building. The caller told police to come without sirens because of how the suspect might react.

“If he sees the police he’s going to start shooting,” the caller said.

The caller identified the suspect as Joshua Smith, her mom’s ex-husband, and said that he might be out on parole.

The reporting party confronted the responding officers and told them Smith and her mom were “running around” and that her mom had tried to get into the car with her, but Smith threatened to shoot her. Then they heard the first of several gunshots.

Officers immediately responded to the apartment in question. Officers confirmed Smith had a hostage.

Video shows the suspect peer over at the officers as they rounded a corner and fire several more shots. His head is visible through a metal railing. Screaming can also be heard in the background.

Brentwood police officer Sares fired one shot which went through the metal railing.

Police said upon investigation into the shooting, the metal railing shredded the bullet from the officer and sent shrapnel flying hitting both the suspect and the victim.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They also recovered Smith’s loaded gun and shell casings from the scene.

Smith was arrested after release from the hospital and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and charged with three counts of attempted murder on a police officer, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault and battery and other firearm-related charges with enhancements.

The Contra Costa County DA and Brentwood Police Department are also conducting an investigation and internal review of the shooting.