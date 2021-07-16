Video: Brazen robbery at SF doughnut shop caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — San Francisco police officers this week arrested a man connected to a brazen armed robbery at a doughnut shop in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood last month.

In the June 14 robbery, a man walked into the business, located in the city’s 300 block of Fifth St., and brandished a gun while demanding money from an employee, police said.

After the employee handed the suspect money, the suspect fled on foot, according to police.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Craig Avery Smith of Oakland, police said.

On Wednesday, officers were able to locate Smith in the 4900 block of Coliseum Way in Oakland and arrest him on suspicion of robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At the time of his arrest, officers allegedly seized evidence connecting Smith to the robbery, as well as a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.

According to jail records, Smith remains in custody with bail set at more than $150,000.