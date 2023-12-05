(KRON) — Police bodycam footage captured the arrest of a shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from Kohl’s, according to the Brentwood Police Department. Brentwood PD were called to a local Kohl’s location last week on a report of a theft at the store.

The suspect had just left the store, police said. When officers were on their way to the scene, the county helicopter Star 3 happened to be in the area. The helicopter was able to tell officers where the suspect was located, which was nearby, police said.

Officers were able to immediately locate and detain the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Robancho of Stockton. Robancho, police said, not only had stolen merchandise from Kohl’s, but he also had other suspected stolen property (see video above).

The property was confiscated and Robancho, who police said had two outstanding warrants, was placed under arrest for the warrants and related theft charges. He was transported to the county jail for booking.

Robancho was later slapped with additional charges for bringing drugs into the jail, police said.