(KRON) — Crews responded to a one-acre brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Napa County, Cal Fire LNU announced on Twitter. Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze on the 2300 block of Soda Canyon Road.

“The fire was burning upslope in grass oak woodland,” Cal Fire said. Crews were able to contain the fire “quickly” before it grew in size.

Cal Fire posted a video (above) at the scene where firefighters responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Authorities will investigate.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The fire broke out approximately 20 miles north of downtown Napa. Cal Fire first tweeted about the blaze at 3:39 p.m.