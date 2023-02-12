VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves targeted a family-run deli early Wednesday morning in Vallejo, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Hector Bedolla and his family woke up around 2:15 a.m. after receiving an alert from their security system at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive. “We quickly got on the cameras, and we were witnessing that they were breaking into our business,” said Hector Bedolla.

The family immediately called 9-1-1 and rushed to the store but no one was there.

Surveillance video (which has a time stamp of Thursday but occurred Wednesday) captured the first man smashing the window. A second person then shows up and goes inside while the other looks out. The suspects rummaged through drawers and took off with the cash register.

“All for fifty dollars. All for fifty dollars,” said Hector Bedolla, owner.

Bedolla and his mother said it will cost the family $8,000 to replace broken windows, point of sale systems, and boxes of coins.

“For us it’s really hard right now because everything is slow. Not too many people coming to the stores. The window is so expensive, so I have to pay a lot of money for that window,” said Rocio Bedolla, owner.

Hector Bedolla wants his neighbors to stay on high alert because he said there have been other break-ins in the area.

The family has been in business for 17 years.