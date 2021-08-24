Video: Campbell police search for stolen van involved in suspicious incident

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Campbell are searching for a van that was reportedly stolen and involved in a suspicious incident on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Campbell Avenue and La Vonne Drive following reports of a male and female fighting in the middle of the road outside a van.

Authorities located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the van sped away. It was last seen heading northbound down Winchester Boulevard.

Police say the van was reported stolen from a Home Depot parking lot in San Jose on Saturday — It’s a 2019 white Ford transit with a California license plate number: 04135W2.

“Gijon Logistics, Inc” is on both sides of the van in black letters.

Witnesses told police that the female was struggling with the male and was heard yelling “I don’t want to get in” and “I hate you.” The woman was eventually forced back into the van.

The male suspect is described as a black adult, around 30-years-old, had a bald head, and was wearing a bright blue t-shirt, and dark-colored jeans. He was driving the van.

The female is described as a white adult in her mid-twenties and was wearing a gray tank top and gray shorts.

Surveillance video shows the incident and was released to the public. At this time, the van and people involved remain outstanding.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at the 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190.

You may remain anonymous at (408) 866-5191.