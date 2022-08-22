WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. Please view with discretion.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video acquired by KRON4 captured the deadly shooting of an Oakland woman in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting took place just after 2:00 p.m. near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.

The video shows a black sedan pull up to a curb before a white car stops next to it. As the driver’s side door of the black car opens, someone gets out of the white car and runs over to the passenger’s side of the black car. Screaming then ensues, followed by the sound of three gunshots. A person then gets back into the white car, which drives off. A third person, who appeared to be the driver of the black car, remained at the scene. The entire altercation took place in a matter of seconds. You can watch the video using the video player above.

The victim in the shooting was identified as Lili Xu, a 60-year-old dentist who lived and worked in Oakland. Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said the crime began as an attempted robbery.

“What does it say about our community when we cannot walk down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon? We can and must do better,” she said in a statement.

There was another deadly shooting in Little Saigon on July 17, when rideshare driver Kon Fung was shot and killed. That shooting was conducted in a similar manner, with two men approaching Fung’s car, firing shots, and running away. An adult and a juvenile were arrested and charged with Fung’s murder.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The Oakland Police Department said it is investigating the deadly shooting but has not yet announced a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at(510) 238-3821or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.