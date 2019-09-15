Video captures fisherman saving stranded boater in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — Video captures the tense moments a Fresno fisherman stumbles upon a stranded boater screaming for help.

The fisherman said he was fishing for salmon in Half Moon Bay on Wednesday when he was stunned to find another man clinging to his capsized boat.

“I’m glad I heard you man,” he said.

The boater had been in the water near Pillar Point for three hours before the kayaker finally heard his calls for help.

Harbor Patrol was then able to get the man out of the water.

“Had the kayaker not heard the screams for help from the person in the water on that day we had pretty bad fog and he could’ve quite possibly been out there much longer without being found,” Deputy Harbor Master Robert Dunn said.

Dunn said foggy days are common in Half Moon Bay, which is why it’s important to have the right tools out on the water.

The stranded boater was wearing a life jacket but he should’ve also had a sound singling device like a handheld radio.

“Had he had that on him and he went in the water most likely he could’ve reached us nearly immediately,” Dunn said.

Half Moon Bay is a popular spot for boaters and kayakers to head out onto the water.

The Harbor Patrol recommends educating yourself before taking unnecessary risks.

“You need to be prepared for what you might encounter once you get out there whether it be wind waves or fog,” Dunn said.