Video: Man peeps through window of Vacaville home

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video captured a Peeping Tom lurking around a Vacaville home earlier this week.

The man was seen peeking through a window of the home located in the 400 block of Lovers Lane before slowly crawling away.

Police learned there are at least two other residents who caught the same man prowling around their homes at night.

Vacaville police are asking the public for any information to help identify the man.

If you recognize him or have any info, contact Detective Yetter at (707) 469-4846.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News