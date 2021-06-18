Video: Man peeps through window of Vacaville home

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video captured a Peeping Tom lurking around a Vacaville home earlier this week.

The man was seen peeking through a window of the home located in the 400 block of Lovers Lane before slowly crawling away.

Police learned there are at least two other residents who caught the same man prowling around their homes at night.

Vacaville police are asking the public for any information to help identify the man.

If you recognize him or have any info, contact Detective Yetter at (707) 469-4846.

No other details were provided.