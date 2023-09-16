VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A boat in Vallejo caught on fire Saturday afternoon, the Vallejo Fire Department (VFD) said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Officials tweeted that at 5:19 p.m. a boat on the Carquinez Bay caught fire near Derr and Lemon Street.

There were four occupants on the boat, and none of them were injured, officials said. Two of them rescued themselves, and the other two were assisted by Good Samaritans before VFD crews arrived.

Viewer video shows what the scene of the fire looked like. You can view the two videos in the media player above.

Vallejo fire officials posted a photo on social media of the boat in the aftermath of the blaze (below). VFD said the U.S. Coast Guard was at the scene helping out with the response.

(Vallejo Fire Department)

KRON4 reached out to city officials in Vallejo for more information. We are awaiting a response.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.