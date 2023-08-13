SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in San Francisco’s Marina District. A Nissan sedan on Lombard and Lyon streets was in flames as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

San Francisco Fire Department crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to buildings and other vehicles. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Photos from the scene can be viewed below. Video from the scene can be viewed in the media player above.

KRON4 reached out to SFFD for more information about the fire. We are waiting to hear back.