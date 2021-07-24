Video: Car crashes into grocery store in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A car crashed into a building in downtown Oakland Saturday night.

Video from KRON4’s Reyna Harvey shows the aftermath of the collision.

It happened at Howden Market in Oakland, on the corner of Webster Street and 17th Street.

Employees said no one was inside at the time of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

#HappeningNow the aftermath of a vehicle into a building here at Howden Market in Downtown Oakland. Staff tells me no one was inside at the time of the crash. This is on the corner of Webster st and 17th st. pic.twitter.com/n9kL21S7Uc — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) July 25, 2021

#HappeningNow the aftermath of a vehicle into a building here at Howden Market in Downtown Oakland. Staff tells me no one was inside at the time of the crash. This is on the corner of Webster st and 17th st.