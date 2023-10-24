(KRON) — A car that crashed into an Oakland wings restaurant Tuesday morning was caught on video. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter investigation at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 64th Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, officers arrested two individuals and recovered two firearms, according to the Oakland Housing Authority (OHA). The firearms incident and arrests were related to a vehicle crash at 65th Avenue and International Boulevard, police said.

The car, which was struck by gunfire, was seemingly speeding away from the shots fired, OHA said.

Video from the scene shows a black Audi sedan with no license plate and what appear to be bullet holes in the rear window. The vehicle has seemingly crashed into the front of Wingz 6IX5IVE, a chicken wings and sandwiches restaurant located at 6432 International Boulevard.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with the incident, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Wings 6IX5IVE said it would remain closed until further notice, “due to the current condition of the restaurant.”