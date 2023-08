(KRON) — Fire crews are working to extricate a driver after his vehicle crashed into a Redwood City home on Tuesday morning.

The driver is a 70-year-old man, and the crash took place on Roosevelt Avenue. The Redwood City Fire Department and Redwood City Police Department are at the scene.

Video from the crash shows emergency crews gathered around the tail end of a silver Lexus. The Lexus appears to have gone right through one of the home’s walls.