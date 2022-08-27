CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames.

The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any injuries.

Fire crews posted a TikTok that showed a picture of the fire fully extinguished. Cummings Skyway is a road that connects CA-4 and I-80 in Contra Costa County.

No other information was immediately available.