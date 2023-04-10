(KRON) — A car went off the freeway and crashed into an apartment building in Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The vehicle was traveling on the freeway when it was allegedly struck from behind near an exit.

The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the rear of an apartment building on Arkansas Street, parallel to eastbound I-580. The driver of the car sustained a foot injury and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, firefighters said. There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene (watch in the player above) shows a hole in the wall of the interior of the apartment and the crumpled front end of the vehicle visible through the window.