VIDEO: Chase Center nears completion

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New video released shows the progress being made on the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

It’s on track to be ready for the first event this September.

Don’t forget it will also be the new home of the Golden State Warriors.

Workers are now adding the final touches to the exterior and interior of the arena.

But basketball won’t tip off first.

The first event will be a concert put on by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

They will perform on Sept. 6.

The NBA season begins in October.

The schedule has not yet been released for the Warriors’ home games.