Video: Chilling robbery in San Pablo caught on camera

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video captured the chilling robbery of a man and his family of six in San Pablo.

On May 12, three suspects went to San Pablo to conduct the robbery. A little over a month later, arrests have been made.

Video shows the two suspects sneak up behind and around a man while the man was watering his grass. When the victim saw the first suspect, he tried to spray the water hose at him. That’s when the suspect pulled out his gun.

The other suspect also pulled out his gun and the two dragged the victim to the front of his home in broad daylight.

The suspects struck several victims in the head with their handguns while threatening to kill them.

Police say the suspects stole wallets, a computer, jewelry and about $5,000 in cash.

Investigators believe the victims were the intended targets of the crime.

San Pablo police arrested 26-year-old Vallejo resident Tahj Reagan and 32-year-old Antioch resident Antwon Redmon following a multi-agency search warrant operation in Vallejo, Antioch and Pittsburg.

Pittsburg resident Pierre Vines, 26, is still wanted and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Detectives seized evidence related to the robbery including three guns, ammunition and body armor.

Both suspects were subsequently booked for robbery and weapons charges.