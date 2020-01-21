VIDEO: CHP chopper captures illegal sideshows on camera

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Four people were arrested in Santa Rosa after an illegal sideshow.

CHP first responded to Guerneville and Willowside Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Those participating were able to get away by the time officers arrived.

But about an hour later, officers were alerted to another sideshow at Bennett Valley Road where about a hundred cars were participating.

With the help of a CHP helicopter officers arrested the four drivers involved.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

