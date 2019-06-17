VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 4 in Bodega Bay

Four people are safe after they were trapped in Bodega Bay.
Video of the rescue from the Coast Guard shows the four people being rescued.
A man and three children from Sebastopol got stuck in a cove in Bodega Harbor.
High waves and wind trapped the four on the shore.
Rescuers later took a boat and tied a rope to rescue them.
There were no reported injuries.
