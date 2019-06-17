VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 4 in Bodega Bay

Live Now
Four people are safe after they were trapped in Bodega Bay. 

Video of the rescue from the Coast Guard shows the four people being rescued. 

A man and three children from Sebastopol got stuck in a cove in Bodega Harbor. 

High waves and wind trapped the four on the shore. 

Rescuers later took a boat and tied a rope to rescue them. 

There were no reported injuries.

