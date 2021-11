CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The search is on for the people who robbed a jewelry store at the Sun Valley Mall in Concord.

The Iceberg Diamonds store was open for business at the time of the robbery, around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Multiple people reportedly smashed the cases and took off with jewelry. It does not appear anyone inside was hurt, but glass was shattered everywhere.

The amount of jewelry taken is unknown at this time.