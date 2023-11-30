(BCN) — Animal control officers aren’t usually tasked with traffic duties, but on Thursday they managed to safely reroute a wily coyote that had somehow found itself on a freeway in San Francisco. San Francisco Animal Care and Control received a report in the morning of a coyote hiding behind yellow sand barrels to the side of southbound Interstate Highway 280 near Mission Bay.

With a little help from California Highway Patrol and police officers, the coyote was escorted off the freeway safely, an animal control spokesperson said.

“The coyote was healthy and unharmed, just a little tired,” said the spokesperson.

SF Animal Care and Control said that they are always there to assist coyotes that may need a helping hand. The department estimates that there are at least 100 coyotes that live in the city. Anyone can call emergency dispatch at (415) 554-9400 to report an animal.

