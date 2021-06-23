Video: Crowd twerks on ambulance responding to deadly Lake Merritt shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Juneteenth celebration in Oakland turned deadly Saturday after a shooting killed one person and injured seven others.

Video shared on social media shows emergency responders at the scene near Lake Merritt as a crowd gathered around the ambulance.

Some people began to twerk around and on top of the ambulance, while the rest of the crowd surrounded the emergency vehicle.

Warning: Video contains graphic language

Shooting at Oakland CA Juneteenth celebrations last night, leave 1 dead and 5 injured. This is how people reacted when the EMTs arrived. pic.twitter.com/AcFPciJuzq — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) June 21, 2021

The man who died was identified as 22-year-old Dashawn Rhoades.

In a press conference, authorities said the shooting was not random and linked to two feuding San Francisco gangs.

The people opened fire have not been found, but police homicide investigators believe the shooting involved multiple shooters.

The shots were fired around 6 p.m. in a crowd of about 5,000 people celebrating for Juneteenth, police said. But the shooting was not related to the holiday.

Oakland police chief Armstrong says that several people were carrying guns during the Juneteenth celebrations. At least two people were arrested for carrying guns that day, but police said they did not have any connection to the shooting.