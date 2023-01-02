HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A dramatic video was recorded on New Year’s Eve when a powerful storm swept an entire dock away from Don Castro Regional Recreation Area.

A river flowing through the East Bay park in Hayward was swollen with fresh rainwater. Tony Potenti was shooting video of the storm from a footbridge in pouring rain when he saw the dock floating toward him at 7:40 a.m.

The dock was swept under the footbridge and crashed down a spillway. Watch Potenti’s video in the player above.

East Bay Regional Park District officials closed Lake Chabot and surrounding parks on Sunday and Monday due to rockslides, flooding, storm damage, and large trees falling.

Another big storm is forecast to hit the region on Wednesday.