VIDEO: Dozens flood Best Buy in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video shows dozens of people flood Best Buy in Oakland Saturday evening.
Some appear to be taking things from the stores.
Police and helicopters are present.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
by: Tristi RodriguezPosted: / Updated:
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video shows dozens of people flood Best Buy in Oakland Saturday evening.
Some appear to be taking things from the stores.
Police and helicopters are present.
This is a developing story, check back for updates