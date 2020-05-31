Live Now
VIDEO: Dozens flood Best Buy in Oakland

Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video shows dozens of people flood Best Buy in Oakland Saturday evening.

Some appear to be taking things from the stores.

Police and helicopters are present.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

