CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Castro Valley church’s surveillance cameras recorded a driver repeatedly striking an elderly woman as she was walking towards First Presbyterian Church.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office described the intentional hit-and-run attack as “horrific.” ACSO released the video on Tuesday because investigators need the public’s help to identify the woman’s assailant.

The hit-and-run happened at 7:18 p.m. on February 11 in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church on Grove Way. The video shows a 77-year-old woman using a walker and cane to slowly make her way towards the church’s entrance.

An elderly woman is struck by a car outside of a Castro Valley church. (Image courtesy ACSO)

A person who is behind the wheel of a white Nissan Altima drives alongside the woman and talks to her. Seconds later, the Nissan strikes the woman’s walker and circles around the parking lot for a second time.

During the second approach, the driver can be seen aiming the Nissan directly at the woman, colliding into her, and throwing her body across the parking lot.

ACSO wrote, “Please call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 510-667-7721 or our Anonymous Tip Line at 510-667-3622 with any information that could help us get this person in custody for this horrific act.”

Investigators did not disclose what was said during the driver’s conversation with the woman, nor why the driver attacked.

The driver fled the area by driving west toward Redwood Road. The Nissan’s license plate is unknown.