OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police and crime stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a black 4-door Infinity that struck and killed an Oakland father of four who was biking with his children.

Police say this hit-and-run happened a week ago, but now, they’re releasing video of the suspect’s vehicle.

Video shows a father and his two sons biking on the sidewalk on 14th Street in Oakland a week ago from Thursday around 8:30 p.m. As the father enters the crosswalk on Jefferson Street, he was struck and killed by a speeding black 4 door Infinity that just kept on going. Police are now looking for that vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.

“This is a an issue of someone’s carelessness,” said Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong. “So one’s disregard for human life in an environment at a speed that is inappropriate anywhere in our city, but also inappropriate in the area, particularly to downtown.”

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Dmitri Putilov was a father of four who was bringing his two youngest kids back to their mother’s house.

“When he was thrown from his bicycle, one of his sons tried to give him CPR because nobody else was there to help. And the other son was screaming,” said Vadim Milman, who has been a close friend of Putilov for 15 years. “I mean, that was horrific. It made it so much worse for the children. That this driver didn’t stop and help.”

A grief-stricken Milman says Putilov who was also deaf touched many people in the community.

Milman says Putilov worked in construction and had just moved back to Oakland to be closer to his ex-wife who shared custody of his two young sons.

Police are hoping that by releasing this video of the 4 door black infinity, someone will come forward with information about the driver. Putilov’s friend, Milman, hopes so too.

“Yes, I want justice, but at the same time, it’ll never bring Dmitry back,” Milman said. “We have lost such a huge important part of our community, and it’s just something that we will never get back.”