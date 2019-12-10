Video: Drunk driver caught driving through police department’s parking lot in Cotati

COTATI (KRON) – Police in Cotati didn’t have to go far to arrest this drunk driver.

Surveillance video at the Cotati Police Department shows a car driving through the grass next to the parking lot.

Moments later, a police officer can be seen pulling up behind the driver.

In a Facebook post from the police department, they wrote, “Sometimes the DUI’s come to us.”

The driver was apprehended and in possession of cocaine, according to police.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the department’s property.