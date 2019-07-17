VIDEO: East Bay family-owned jewelry store burglarized

NEWARK (KRON) – A family-owned jewelry store in the East Bay has been broken into and the whole thing was caught on camera.

You can see two masked men come through the door and smash the display cases with what looks like a crowbar.

They flip off the glass and begin ransacking the jewelry.

According to the woman who posted the video, this is her father’s store and he has never been robbed in his 38-years in business.

The robbery happened in Newark on July 14 around 6 a.m.

The two suspects got away with what is described as “a lot of merchandise.”

The police are involved, however, no suspects have been arrested at this time.